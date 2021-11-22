Illinois man arrested in Cedar Rapids after June shooting in Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Illinois man was arrested on Sunday in Cedar Rapids after authorities say he shot a woman in the leg in Marion in June.

The Marion Police Department responded to the incident just before 4:30 a.m. at an apartment building at 4 Chapelridge Circle in Marion on June 26.

Court documents say 33-year-old Jeremy Sneed reportedly got a gun from a vehicle and threatened several people who had gathered at that location.

Officials said Sneed pointed the gun at a man with the intent to kill him, but when he fired, he missed and struck a woman in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital for her gunshot wound.

Sneed is facing charges of attempt to commit murder, willful injury, going armed with intent, and reckless use of a firearm.

