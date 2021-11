CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quick heads up if you’re on the road tonight.

Barring poor weather, the I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closed tonight, Monday, November 22 at 10:00 PM through Tuesday, November 23 at 6:00 AM.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue on U.S. 218.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.