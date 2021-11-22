Show You Care
Huskers to be without injured QB Martinez versus No. 17 Iowa

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Minnesota during the first...
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Minnesota during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will miss the Cornhuskers’ season finale against 17th-ranked Iowa because of a shoulder injury. That word from coach Scott Frost.

Redshirt freshman Logan Smothers will make his first start Friday. Martinez was injured in the first half against Wisconsin on Saturday and was able to finish the game.

Martinez had a more thorough examination when the team returned to Lincoln. Martinez is 15-23 as the Cornhuskers’ fourth-year starter.

He has not announced if he will return in 2022 to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

