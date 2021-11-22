Show You Care
Fire in Muscatine displaces dozens, one hurt

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is hurt and more than 80 others lost their home after an apartment fire in Muscatine on Sunday.

Authorities said they received a call about a fire on the 7th floor of the Muscatine Tower Apartments at around 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters rescued one person inside the unit and took them to a hospital.

They evacuated 86-others in the building to nearby hotels or homes.

The apartment tower has smoke and water damage, and is without power.

Officials are investigating what started the fire.

