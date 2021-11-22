Fire in Muscatine displaces dozens, one hurt

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is hurt and more than 80 others lost their home after an apartment fire in Muscatine on Sunday.

Authorities said they received a call about a fire on the 7th floor of the Muscatine Tower Apartments at around 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters rescued one person inside the unit and took them to a hospital.

They evacuated 86-others in the building to nearby hotels or homes.

The apartment tower has smoke and water damage, and is without power.

Officials are investigating what started the fire.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.