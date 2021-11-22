Dubuque City Council to hold public hearing on proposed development agreement

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque City Council is set to have a public hearing tonight on a proposed development agreement.

It’s about an agreement with Setzer Properties DBQ.

The city would sell them 34 acres. In return, they would build a $22 million distribution center in the Industrial Center West.

That new facility would go right next to FedEx and be leased to them to help meet demand.

The deal states the city won’t offer any financial incentives.

The special meeting it at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Historic Federal Building.

