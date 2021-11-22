Show You Care
Disney World halts COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid new Florida laws

By CNN
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Disney has dropped its COVID vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida following a change in state law.

Following a special session by the state legislature, Florida companies are now prohibited from mandating that all employees get vaccinated.

Instead, workers are allowed to be exempt for reasons like anticipated future pregnancy or recovery from prior COVID-19 infection.

Employees can also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment, which must be paid by the employer.

The new Florida law calls for fines of as much as $50,000 per violation for large employers.

A Disney spokesperson told the Washington Post that more than 90 percent of its active Florida employees had already been fully vaccinated.

