Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Chilly today, windy conditions return later tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s weather continues to look good overall with typical ups and downs in temperature along with a few windy days. Today, plan on a nice mix of sun and clouds, though it’ll be a chilly afternoon in the 30s. Tonight, a warm front moves through the area which will increase the wind considerably going into tomorrow. South gusts to 30+ mph may occur later tomorrow into tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow should be well into the 40s with some 50s possible on Wednesday. A cold front moves through the area late Wednesday which will also bring the wind back for Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. Plan on chilly temperatures for Thanksgiving this year with highs only in the lower 30s. The entire week still looks dry for travel across Iowa. Have a good week!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Iowa ties
People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Cedar Falls Police investigating kidnapping incident
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Police investigate the scene where a chase of a suspect ended with an officer shooting and...
Man shot, killed by Waterloo officer identified
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Into Monday, notable colder air takes hold with lows dipping into the upper teens early in the...
Temperature roller coaster for Thanksgiving week
Into Monday, notable colder air takes hold with lows dipping into the upper teens early in the...
First Alert Forecast
A cold front moves through today.
Turning gusty after cold front sweeps through