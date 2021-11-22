Chilly today, windy conditions return later tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s weather continues to look good overall with typical ups and downs in temperature along with a few windy days. Today, plan on a nice mix of sun and clouds, though it’ll be a chilly afternoon in the 30s. Tonight, a warm front moves through the area which will increase the wind considerably going into tomorrow. South gusts to 30+ mph may occur later tomorrow into tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow should be well into the 40s with some 50s possible on Wednesday. A cold front moves through the area late Wednesday which will also bring the wind back for Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. Plan on chilly temperatures for Thanksgiving this year with highs only in the lower 30s. The entire week still looks dry for travel across Iowa. Have a good week!

