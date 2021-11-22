Cedar Rapids Police officers are ‘Santa Cop’ for 109 kids in need of winter clothing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some Cedar Rapids Police Officers helped make the holidays brighter for dozens of young people on Monday afternoon. Officers met at the Blairs Ferry Road Target the annual Santa Cop event.

This year, almost all of the 109 children participating are in foster care. Officers helped them shop for cold weather essentials such as winter coats, gloves and boots.

”They don’t have to you know wait for you know maybe a trip to a second hand store, they can pick it out themselves, get the color they want and it fits. It’s amazing what that can do to a kids self esteem, they just light up,” said Tonya Watters, Case Worker at Four Oaks Foster & Adoptive Program.

Watters told us there are 4,000 kids across the state every year who come into foster care. She said the holidays can be a particularly challenging time.

