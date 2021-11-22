Cedar Falls Police investigating kidnapping incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Falls Police were dispatched to the Days Inn at 5:22am on November 21st after a victim walked into the business and said he had been assaulted.

An investigation learned that the victim had been at 310 Iowa Street in Cedar Falls meeting with an acquaintance. Police say the victim was held by force against his will and restrained to a chair at the residence.

The victim reported being burned, struck with blunt objects and gagged while being restrained by two subjected who were armed with a handgun. The victim was treated for multiple injuries at a local hospital.

46-year-old Donovan James Danielson and 32-year-old Nicole Elise Sage, both of Cedar Falls were arrested.

Both were charged with 1st degree kidnapping which is a Class “A” felony. Class “A” felonies are the most serious offenses under Iowa law and are punishable only by a mandatory life sentence.

