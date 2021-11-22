Show You Care
Booster shot eligibility expanded to all Iowans over 18 years old

COVID BOOSTER SHOT
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have authorized boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for all adults 18 years and older. Those who received a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are already eligible for a booster two months after their initial dose.

To date, 74% of Iowans age 18 and over and 71% of Iowans 12 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 31,000 Iowans in the 5-11 age group have also received their first vaccine.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is also urging Iowans to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible. Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from these viruses, and getting vaccinated now will provide more protection in advance of winter holiday gatherings.

You can vaccine providers here and here.

