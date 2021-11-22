Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Boone police officer killed in crash while off-duty

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Boone Police Department said one of its officer died in a crash while off-duty on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the department said it is mourning the death of Officer Mario Gonzalez, who served as a full-time officer from August 2016 to October 2019.

He then served as a part-time officer after that. Gonzalez was also a member of the Iowa Army National Guard.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Cedar Falls Police investigating kidnapping incident
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Iowa ties
Police investigate the scene where a chase of a suspect ended with an officer shooting and...
Man shot, killed by Waterloo officer identified

Latest News

Marion Process Solutions produces mixers for use in a wide variety of industries.
Working Iowa: Marion Process Solutions adding employees to handle increased demand
Mount Vernon High School Marching Band is preparing for a big performance just in time for...
Mount Vernon school marching band to perform special parade before leaving for Chicago
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car
A 17-year-old driver was stopped by law enforcement after being clocked at 120 mph in Linn...
Iowa State Patrol catches teen driving 120 mph with kids in the car
Dubuque City Council is set to have a public hearing tonight on a proposed development agreement.
Dubuque City Council to hold public hearing on proposed development agreement