Boone police officer killed in crash while off-duty

BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Boone Police Department said one of its officer died in a crash while off-duty on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the department said it is mourning the death of Officer Mario Gonzalez, who served as a full-time officer from August 2016 to October 2019.

He then served as a part-time officer after that. Gonzalez was also a member of the Iowa Army National Guard.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

