Boone police officer killed in crash while off-duty
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Boone Police Department said one of its officer died in a crash while off-duty on Saturday.
In a Facebook post, the department said it is mourning the death of Officer Mario Gonzalez, who served as a full-time officer from August 2016 to October 2019.
He then served as a part-time officer after that. Gonzalez was also a member of the Iowa Army National Guard.
He leaves behind a wife and two young children.
