10-year-old Shenandoah boy named Kid Captain for the Hawks/Cornhuskers game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Blake Burdork of Shenandoah has been named Kid Captain for this weekend’s football match between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Blake was given just a 10% chance of survival by hometown doctors but overcame the odds after a kidney transplant at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. He spent 70 days in the neonatal intensive care unit and was on dialysis before he was big enough for a kidney transplant. A woman responded to a Facebook post, offering to be his donor.

Blake received the donated kidney in 2013 but developed an infection and went septic. He remained hospitalized for several months until the infections subsided. Now at 10 years old, Blake enjoys baseball and other sports.

To learn more about Blake, visit uichildrens.org/2021-Blake.

