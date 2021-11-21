Winds pick up and temperatures drop as we wrap up the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a mild November Saturday, we are looking at a gusty day Sunday which sets us up for a cool start to the week. Tonight, look for temperatures to cool to around 30. Northwest winds begin to pick up through Sunday morning as areas of high and low pressure interact to our north. Gusts could reach 30-40 MPH through Sunday afternoon and with 20-30 MPH gusts still possible through evening. This sets us up for a cold Monday behind a cold front where afternoon highs only look to make it to the mid 30s. Look for a bit of a midweek warm up Thanksgiving week before temperatures tumble back to the 30s again on Thanksgiving Day.

