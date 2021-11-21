Turning gusty after cold front sweeps through

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through later this morning, ushering in chillier temperatures and stronger winds.

Highs will be reached around the lunch hour at between the mid-40s and lower 50s from north to south. Then, northwest winds between 20 to 40 mph send our temperatures toward the upper 10s tonight.

Monday will be a chilly one, before a modest warm-up takes place toward midweek. By Wednesday, highs will likely reach the 50s. Another cold front moves through after that, sending Thanksgiving temperatures back into the low 30s for highs. Overall, the travel picture surrounding the holiday for eastern Iowa and the immediate surrounding region still looks good.

Following that, another slight warm-up into the 40s by the following weekend.

