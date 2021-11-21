Together We Achieve packs boxes for Thanksgiving meals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit Together We Achieve packed up more than 350 boxes of food for their Turkey Time Together event.

Volunteers packed up boxes of canned goods, fruits and vegetables. The event is happening Sunday morning with the goal of making sure families have a meal for Thanksgiving.

This is their second year holding the event.

Founder Raymond Siddell says registration to get a food box filled up fast.

”It’s kind of a double edged sword that we have to be here, that there’s food insecurity in our community and that the need is as large as it is,” Siddell said. “I’m just so grateful that the community has supported us and our donors have supported us in so many different ways to ensure that we maintain our existence in the community and continue to give back.”

People wanting to help pass out food boxes can show up at 11 am on Sunday Together We Achieve’s resource center located at 1150 27th Ave SW.

