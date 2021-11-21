Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Together We Achieve packs boxes for Thanksgiving meals

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit Together We Achieve packed up more than 350 boxes of food for their Turkey Time Together event.

Volunteers packed up boxes of canned goods, fruits and vegetables. The event is happening Sunday morning with the goal of making sure families have a meal for Thanksgiving.

This is their second year holding the event.

Founder Raymond Siddell says registration to get a food box filled up fast.

”It’s kind of a double edged sword that we have to be here, that there’s food insecurity in our community and that the need is as large as it is,” Siddell said. “I’m just so grateful that the community has supported us and our donors have supported us in so many different ways to ensure that we maintain our existence in the community and continue to give back.”

People wanting to help pass out food boxes can show up at 11 am on Sunday Together We Achieve’s resource center located at 1150 27th Ave SW.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Mom Delivers Surprise Triplets
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man arrested for burglary after being caught by DNA found on COVID mask he left at the scene
Crime tape generic
One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Thanksgiving traffic hits the road hard this year. Here’s how to remain safe.
Thanksgiving traffic hits the road hard this year. Here’s how to remain safe.
Thanksgiving traffic hits the road hard this year. Here’s how to remain safe.
Thanksgiving traffic hits the road hard this year. Here’s how to remain safe.
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Iowa ties
Police investigate the scene where a chase of a suspect ended with an officer shooting and...
Man shot, killed by Waterloo officer identified