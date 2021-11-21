Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Thanksgiving traffic hits the road hard this year. Here’s how to remain safe.

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This year Iowans should be hitting the road for the first big travel week of the Holiday season, which means, lots of traffic.

“This holiday I think more than anything because of the past things we’ve had going on in the nation, in the world and even in our state with the derecho,” said state trooper Bob Conrad. “More people are going to hit the road.”

Conrad expects more drivers out on the road this Thanksgiving.

“The more cars you have the tighter they are usually in the tighter they are the less reaction space,” he said.

He said there will also be more state troopers on the road looking out for speeders and distracted drivers

“Just the visibility part of it first thing you do when you see a trooper or an officer is you slow down you pay attention he put your phone down that’s really all we want.”

Conrad also reminds people, most importantly, to buckle up.

“If you’re going to be in a crash and it may not even be your fault that seatbelts the number one thing you can do to save your life”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Mom Delivers Surprise Triplets
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man arrested for burglary after being caught by DNA found on COVID mask he left at the scene
Crime tape generic
One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Together We Achieve packs boxes for Thanksgiving meals
Together We Achieve packs boxes for Thanksgiving meals
Thanksgiving traffic hits the road hard this year. Here’s how to remain safe.
Thanksgiving traffic hits the road hard this year. Here’s how to remain safe.
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Iowa ties
Police investigate the scene where a chase of a suspect ended with an officer shooting and...
Man shot, killed by Waterloo officer identified