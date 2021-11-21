Thanksgiving traffic hits the road hard this year. Here’s how to remain safe.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This year Iowans should be hitting the road for the first big travel week of the Holiday season, which means, lots of traffic.

“This holiday I think more than anything because of the past things we’ve had going on in the nation, in the world and even in our state with the derecho,” said state trooper Bob Conrad. “More people are going to hit the road.”

Conrad expects more drivers out on the road this Thanksgiving.

“The more cars you have the tighter they are usually in the tighter they are the less reaction space,” he said.

He said there will also be more state troopers on the road looking out for speeders and distracted drivers

“Just the visibility part of it first thing you do when you see a trooper or an officer is you slow down you pay attention he put your phone down that’s really all we want.”

Conrad also reminds people, most importantly, to buckle up.

“If you’re going to be in a crash and it may not even be your fault that seatbelts the number one thing you can do to save your life”

