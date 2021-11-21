Show You Care
Temperature roller coaster for Thanksgiving week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds remain gusty through the evening with gusts under 20 MPH expected by midnight. Into Monday, notable colder air takes hold with lows dipping into the upper teens early in the morning and only climbing to the mid 30s through the afternoon. Into Tuesday, we return to more near-normal temperatures as highs climb back to the mid 40s in the afternoon. Wednesday looks even warmer with highs in the mid 50s but comes with the caveat of gusty southerly winds to provide us with that warmer air. Gusts could be 20-25 MPH. Winds shift back to out of the north by Thanksgiving day and that sends our temperatures tumbling back to the low and middle 30s. With overall dry weather expected across eastern Iowa travel conditions for the holiday look in good shape.

