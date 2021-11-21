Show You Care
Northern Iowa defense dominates Western Illinois, 41-3

Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game...
Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day (12) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Don Williams ran for 166 yards, including a 99-yard run for a second-quarter touchdown, as Northern Iowa used its defense to dominate Western Illinois, 41-3 in the season finale for both schools.

The Panthers denied Western Michigan any kind of a running game, holding the Leathernecks to minus-46 yards on the ground.

Northern Iowa set a school record with 12 sacks and picked off three passes, including a 46-yard pick-six by Austin Evans in the third quarter.

