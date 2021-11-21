Show You Care
Aubrey Joens leads No. 14 Iowa St. women past Southern 96-55

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against...
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) during the second half of a college basketball game against the Texas A&M in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Aubrey Joens hit 5 3-pointers for the second-straight game and increased her career best to 21 points to lead No. 14 Iowa State to a 96-55 win over Southern.

Big sister Ashley Joens added 16 points, Lexie Donarski 15 and Nyamer Diew 13 off the bench for the Cyclones.

Emily Ryan had a career high 13 assists and nine points. Donarski and Ashley Joens had three 3-pointers as Iowa State was 16-34 from distance and shot 48% overall. Aubrey Jones matched her career high with nine rebounds as the Cyclones won the boards 49-34.

Nakia Kincey paced the Jaguars with 12 points.

