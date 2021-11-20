Show You Care
Students at Iowa City Community School District hold “walkout” to protest discrimination

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Members of the Iowa City Community School District’s Black Student Union and the Iowa Freedom Riders held a protest today at the Pentacrest over issues within the district.

The protest stems from a racist social media post from a couple of weeks ago. Black students within the district feel like they are being targeted. They have a list of demands for the district.

They include getting rid of police officers in the schools unless it’s a serious threat or emergency, addressing cases of racism in the school, and in sports, and not allowing students who threaten other students on campus.

Students during the protest marched throughout Iowa City and talked about their experiences within the school district.

“There have been many times where we have been laughed at in the hallways because of standing up for our rights and ourselves as black individuals,” said one student. “There was specifically one time at a protest tag at a student was asked to do something inappropriate because she was protesting and because she was a black woman.”

Students say their non-Black peers can help by being an ally to them. “I definitely say listening,” said Shay Church, Liberty High student and member of Black Student Union. “That’s the biggest thing right now, and actually speaking up when you hear other people using racial slurs or just being just racist in general against anyone but right now specifically black people, we need allies, and we need people supporting us because we feel alone in the school district and in this state.”

The students have met with the district to talk about their concerns. They told the district they want a black student Union between all schools.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

