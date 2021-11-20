Show You Care
No. 8 Iowa women cancels games because of COVID-19 outbreak

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder directs her team against North Carolina State during the first half...
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder directs her team against North Carolina State during the first half of a regional women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The No. 8 Iowa women’s basketball team canceled a game against Drake on Sunday and won’t travel to the Cancun Challenge tournament because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program, the school announced Friday night.

The school’s news release didn’t specify whether the tests were athletes, staff, or both, and also didn’t specify how many people had tested positive. A spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for details. It appears to be the first COVID-19 cancellation in college basketball this season.

The Nov. 13 Southern California-California football game was postponed because of an outbreak for the Bears, and Drake football canceled a game in late October.

Iowa is off to a 4-0 start this season.

