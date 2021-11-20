Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Minding food safety while enjoying Thanksgiving

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With many people planning out their Thanksgiving feast this week, it’s important to remember food safety. Whitney Hemmer has tips in this week’s Fareway Cooking segment.

USDA FSIS (Food Safety Inspection Service) guidelines:

  • Generally, keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.
  • Bacteria grow between 40°F and 140°F. Keep hot foods above 140°F and cold foods below 40°F.
  • Discard food that has been left out for 2 hours.
  • Leftovers can be refrigerated for 3 – 4 days or frozen for 3 – 4 months.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Mom Delivers Surprise Triplets
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man arrested for burglary after being caught by DNA found on COVID mask he left at the scene
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Crime tape generic
One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin

Latest News

Police investigate the scene where a chase of a suspect ended with an officer shooting and...
Man shot, killed by Waterloo officer identified
A site for a Cedar Rapids theater.
Local theatre one of 113 nonprofits to receive federal stimulus money after pandemic closure
Thanksgiving food safety.
Respecting food safety during the holidays
Cedar Rapids theater.
Local theater receives pandemic money to help after closure