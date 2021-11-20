Minding food safety while enjoying Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With many people planning out their Thanksgiving feast this week, it’s important to remember food safety. Whitney Hemmer has tips in this week’s Fareway Cooking segment.

USDA FSIS (Food Safety Inspection Service) guidelines:

Generally, keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

Bacteria grow between 40°F and 140°F. Keep hot foods above 140°F and cold foods below 40°F.

Discard food that has been left out for 2 hours.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for 3 – 4 days or frozen for 3 – 4 months.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.