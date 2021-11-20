Mild, not very windy to start off the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively pleasant day greets eastern Iowa to begin the weekend, before another cold front sweeps through to end it.

For Saturday, expect intermittent periods of clouds and some sun with lighter winds. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to low 50s, with the warmest temperatures found where sunshine sticks around the longest.

After a threat of a very isolated shower tonight, a cold front moves through on Sunday, with strong northwest winds kicking in behind it. Expect an earlier day high, with temperatures by afternoon in the mid-40s. Wind chills will likely make it feel more like the 30s for a good portion of the day.

Temperatures crash to start the shortened workweek, but a modest warm-up takes place toward midweek. Overall, the good news is that the Thanksgiving travel periods appear to be quiet locally.

