Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mild, not very windy to start off the weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively pleasant day greets eastern Iowa to begin the weekend, before another cold front sweeps through to end it.

For Saturday, expect intermittent periods of clouds and some sun with lighter winds. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to low 50s, with the warmest temperatures found where sunshine sticks around the longest.

After a threat of a very isolated shower tonight, a cold front moves through on Sunday, with strong northwest winds kicking in behind it. Expect an earlier day high, with temperatures by afternoon in the mid-40s. Wind chills will likely make it feel more like the 30s for a good portion of the day.

Temperatures crash to start the shortened workweek, but a modest warm-up takes place toward midweek. Overall, the good news is that the Thanksgiving travel periods appear to be quiet locally.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Mom Delivers Surprise Triplets
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man arrested for burglary after being caught by DNA found on COVID mask he left at the scene
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
UAW worker who played key role in Deere contract talks dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Sunshine makes an occasional appearance on Saturday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Half and Half for the Weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Clouds build, winds pick up this afternoon