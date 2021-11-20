Local theatre one of 113 nonprofits to receive federal stimulus money after pandemic closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids theater is one of the 113 nonprofits to receive federal stimulus money after not being able to hold in-person shows during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was for $5,000, but that funding doesn’t meet all of their goals.

“It’s a huge vote of confidence that we’re appreciated on the state level,” Cavan Hallman, the artistic director of the Mirror Box Theatre, said. “They understand that artwork has value and that it contributes to the arts and cultures landscape, not just in Cedar Rapids, but Iowa.”

The grant awarded to his non-profit goes towards expanding his role as artistic director and manager renovation of a former auto body garage into a stage and lifelong dream. $5,000 doesn’t come close to putting a dent into the cost of renovations into the building they want to purchase in the Time Check neighborhood.

The price tag of the Mirror Box Theatre’s new and first home costs $235,000.

“We have two and a half months left to reach that goal,” Hallman said. “We’ve raised over $140,000 so far, so I think we are off to a blazing start.”

Hallman said that total is after only a week of fundraising so far. This leaves the theater until February to raise the additional $55,000.

“If we don’t reach that goal, then we will part ways with the landlords and continue to produce our itineraries moving around wherever we can find opportunities,” Hallman said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.