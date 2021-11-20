Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Local theatre one of 113 nonprofits to receive federal stimulus money after pandemic closure

By Brian Tabick
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids theater is one of the 113 nonprofits to receive federal stimulus money after not being able to hold in-person shows during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was for $5,000, but that funding doesn’t meet all of their goals.

“It’s a huge vote of confidence that we’re appreciated on the state level,” Cavan Hallman, the artistic director of the Mirror Box Theatre, said. “They understand that artwork has value and that it contributes to the arts and cultures landscape, not just in Cedar Rapids, but Iowa.”

The grant awarded to his non-profit goes towards expanding his role as artistic director and manager renovation of a former auto body garage into a stage and lifelong dream. $5,000 doesn’t come close to putting a dent into the cost of renovations into the building they want to purchase in the Time Check neighborhood.

The price tag of the Mirror Box Theatre’s new and first home costs $235,000.

“We have two and a half months left to reach that goal,” Hallman said. “We’ve raised over $140,000 so far, so I think we are off to a blazing start.”

Hallman said that total is after only a week of fundraising so far. This leaves the theater until February to raise the additional $55,000.

“If we don’t reach that goal, then we will part ways with the landlords and continue to produce our itineraries moving around wherever we can find opportunities,” Hallman said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Mom Delivers Surprise Triplets
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man arrested for burglary after being caught by DNA found on COVID mask he left at the scene
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Crime tape generic
One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin

Latest News

Police investigate the scene where a chase of a suspect ended with an officer shooting and...
Man shot, killed by Waterloo officer identified
With many people planning out their Thanksgiving feast this week, it’s important to remember...
Minding food safety while enjoying Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving food safety.
Respecting food safety during the holidays
Cedar Rapids theater.
Local theater receives pandemic money to help after closure