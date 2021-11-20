Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Kennedy Brooks leads No. 12 Oklahoma past Iowa State 28-21

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) reaches for a pass ahead of Oklahoma linebacker...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) reaches for a pass ahead of Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Norman, Okla. The pass was complete. Oklahoma won 28-21. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)(Alonzo Adams | AP)
By CLIFF BRUNT
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for another score, and No. 12 Oklahoma beat Iowa State 28-21.

Kennedy Brooks ran for 115 yards for Oklahoma, which solidified its chances of reaching the Big 12 title game and kept alive its slim College Football Playoff hopes.

Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar had career highs of 12 catches and 152 yards. Iowa State got the ball at its 14-yard line, trailing 28-21 with two minutes left in the game.

The Cyclones drove to the Oklahoma 21, but Pat Fields intercepted a pass by Brock Purdy with 15 seconds remaining.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Mom Delivers Surprise Triplets
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man arrested for burglary after being caught by DNA found on COVID mask he left at the scene
Crime tape generic
One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder directs her team against North Carolina State during the first half...
No. 8 Iowa women cancels games because of COVID-19 outbreak
Clarissa Kyoko Mei Ling Chun of the United States celebrates after her win against Irini...
Iowa will pay new women’s wrestling coach at least $115,000 in five year deal
Xavier FB Q + A
Xavier FB Q + A
Clarissa Chun is looking forward to building the new women’s wrestling program at Iowa.
‘No better place’: Iowa’s new women’s wrestling coach ready