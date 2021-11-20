Iowa will pay new women’s wrestling coach at least $115,000 in five year deal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa will pay its new wrestling coach at least $115,000 each year for five years.

The school released the offer letter, in response to a public records request, on Friday after Clarissa Chun was announced as the program’s first coach on Thursday. A Title IX lawsuit settlement in October forced the school to create the program along with a $400,000 payment. Iowa will have the only women’s wrestling team in a Power 5 conference.

Chun was an assistant coach on the women’s national team from 2017 to 2021. She was also an Olympic athlete for two different games, winning a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. The Hall of Famer also competed at 4 world championships and won five U.S. Open titles.

Chun’s base salary will increase to $120,000 in her second year, then $130,000 in the final three years of her contract. Her contract, according to the offer letter, will also give her a $10,000 signing bonus, around $11,000 to move along with a $600 a month car stipend.

Chun will also receive bonuses for being the national coach of the year, coaching individual champions, placing third or higher in the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship or her team having a GPA higher than a 3.0.

