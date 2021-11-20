Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hy-Vee now offering free COVID-19 Booster vaccines to all 18 and older

Hy-Vee Logo
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that free Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available to all individuals ages 18 and older at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose, and a booster dose for Janssen (J&) vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 2 months after their first vaccine dose.

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccination at www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime
Crews on scene at Monticello home explosion
Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion
Even after the complainant informed the employee that the animal was a service animal, the...
U.S. Attorney settles ADA service animal dispute with Cedar Rapids store
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide.
Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide

Latest News

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder directs her team against North Carolina State during the first half...
No. 8 Iowa women cancels games because of COVID-19 outbreak
Students with the Black Student Union protesting.
Students at Iowa City Community School District hold “walkout” to protest discrimination
Clarissa Kyoko Mei Ling Chun of the United States celebrates after her win against Irini...
Iowa will pay new women’s wrestling coach at least $115,000 in five year deal
Studies show significant COVID-19 spread among Iowa deer
Studies show significant COVID-19 spread among Iowa deer