Dubuque foundation creates online portal for donations for famous Thanksgiving tradition

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque is launching a new option for people looking to contribute to one of Dubuque’s oldest Thanksgiving traditions.

The Ginter family Thanksgiving dinner is making a comeback after organizers cancelled it last year because of the pandemic. It provides a free, in-person Thanksgiving meal as well as meal deliveries to people unable to leave their homes.

This year, the community foundation launched an online giving option where people can donate to support the meal. Staff at the foundation say the dinner provides more than relief from hunger for many people.

“I think one of the things that we need to keep in mind about food insecurity is that it goes beyond just the physical pain of hunger,” Jason Neises, community development coordinator, said. “It is also about the fellowship and the companionship that people need during the holidays.”

People interested in donating through the new online portal are encouraged to visit dbqfoundation.org/ginter. The Ginter family Thanksgiving meal will begin at noon November 25, at the Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.