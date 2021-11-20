Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Iowa ties

Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's...
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's Department, before his murder in 1995.(Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Arizona are coordinating with officials in Buchanan County to help solve a cold case murder from 26 years ago.

The Coconino County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office said that it was seeking information about the death of Robert Bresson. Deputies said that his body was discovered on October 5, 1995, buried in a rural area along Forest Service Road 418 northeast of Flagstaff, Ariz. Bresson’s remains were identified through DNA testing in 2016.

Officials believe that Bresson was last seen in Why, Ariz., around the spring of 1995. They also believe he had ties to Independence, Iowa, and Lincoln, Neb.

Bresson would have been 56-years-old when he was killed.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Detective Meyer.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Mom Delivers Surprise Triplets
Mark Poggenpohl
Iowa City man arrested for burglary after being caught by DNA found on COVID mask he left at the scene
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Crime tape generic
One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin

Latest News

Police investigate the scene where a chase of a suspect ended with an officer shooting and...
Man shot, killed by Waterloo officer identified
With many people planning out their Thanksgiving feast this week, it’s important to remember...
Minding food safety while enjoying Thanksgiving
A site for a Cedar Rapids theater.
Local theatre one of 113 nonprofits to receive federal stimulus money after pandemic closure
Thanksgiving food safety.
Respecting food safety during the holidays