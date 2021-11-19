Xavier falls in 3OT to Lewis Central in the 4A state title game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alex Neal was stuffed on the quarterback sneak just short of the goal line in the third overtime as Lewis Central won their first football title downing Xavier 32-24 in the Class 4A state title game at the UNI Dome on Thursday.

The Saints rallied from a 10 point deficit to tie the game and send this one into overtime. Both teams traded scores in the first two extra sessions, but then the lights shut off causing a delay in the game.

In the third overtime, Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad completed the 1-yard quarterback sneak and Lucci Fidone dove in for the two-point conversion.

The marks the third runner-up finish for Xavier who finishes the season with a 11-2 overall record.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.