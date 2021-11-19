With the help of HACAP, food pantries inside schools help feed students outside of class

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) Schools are more than a place to learn, they’ve become sources for food for so many families.

Just last month, there were 240 visits to the pantry inside Kirkwood Community College.

“I live with roommates and sometimes I don’t really have time to cook and then I’m a full time student and I’ve got a part time job,” Keven Nelson said, a student at Kirkwood.

The pantry for registered students, but the food there at times also helps feed their families. More than 636 family members were served last month alone. For some college students, going to a grocery store is a financial burden, and others, don’t have the transportation to get to food.

“We are in a food desert here. Hy-Vee is quite far from us,” Mialisa Wright explained, Student Support Supervisor at Kirkwood.

Nearly all of the food at the pantry is provided by HACAP. The same goes for the West Side pantry inside of Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids.

“Without HACAP, we would not have the majority of this food in here,” Rebecca Egli said, TAP Specialist at Jefferson.

The West Side pantry, just opened in March but it was a long time coming for the high school.

“When we ran the data 3 years ago we found that more than 50% of our population here at Jefferson was free or reduced lunch, so we knew there was a need,” Egli explained.

Leaders wanted to meet that need. Egli even gave up her office space, to make room for the pantry. Students can order from it once a week, their orders are packed anonymously to protect their privacy.

“If their basic needs aren’t being met they’re not going to see the success in the classrooms,” Mycala MacTaggart said, an Engagement Specialist at Jefferson.

180 families have been served since the West Side pantry opened. Food through HACAP is making a difference at schools across the city.

“I’d like to thank our community for doing this because there’s a lot of students out there who don’t have nothing to eat, they struggle on their own. So by doing this it’s really helpful for some people,” Nelson said.

