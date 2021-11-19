Show You Care
UAW worker who played key role in Deere contract talks dies of COVID-19

FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union. But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue -- and details of the proposed contract will not be released -- while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff and KCCI
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - A key player in the John Deere contract negotiations has died from COVID-19.

The United Auto Workers Union Local 450 represents Ankeny.

The group said Curtis Templeman, of the Ankeny plant, died in Iowa City. He had been on a ventilator.

KCCI reports Templeman had been the chief negotiator from the plant.

The UAW released the following statement on Templeman’s death:

“On behalf of the entire UAW, our thoughts and prayers go out to Curtis Templeman’s family and his John Deere Des Moines Works coworkers. Curtis worked tirelessly on behalf of our members while displaying great character and leadership as he earned the highest respect from the Deere negotiating team.”

Curtis was an example of how trade unionism and leadership can lift so many lives and his impact through bargaining will live on for decades. We thank him for his service to the UAW and we thank his family for their sacrifice of his precious time. His work will live on at Local 450 and throughout the UAW.”

