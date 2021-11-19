Two men found guilty of Waterloo armed robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Yesterday a jury convicted two men who worked together to rob two people at gunpoint after a four-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

33-year-old Antione Maxwell from Mason City and 32-year-old Chavee Harden from Waterloo were both convicted of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. Maxwell was also convicted of one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Testimony at the trial showed that Maxwell held a firearm to one of the victim’s heads and robbed them of marijuana products, money, and cell phones. The stolen items were later found in Harden’s house and in Maxwell’s car parked in front of Harden’s house.

Harden and Maxwell each face a possible maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

For possessing a firearm as a felon, Maxwell faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment. For using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Maxwell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

