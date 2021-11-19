Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two men found guilty of Waterloo armed robbery

Two men who worked together to rob two people at gun point were convicted by a jury yesterday...
Two men who worked together to rob two people at gun point were convicted by a jury yesterday after a four-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids(unsplash.com)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Yesterday a jury convicted two men who worked together to rob two people at gunpoint after a four-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

33-year-old Antione Maxwell from Mason City and 32-year-old Chavee Harden from Waterloo were both convicted of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. Maxwell was also convicted of one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Testimony at the trial showed that Maxwell held a firearm to one of the victim’s heads and robbed them of marijuana products, money, and cell phones. The stolen items were later found in Harden’s house and in Maxwell’s car parked in front of Harden’s house.

Harden and Maxwell each face a possible maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

For possessing a firearm as a felon, Maxwell faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release following any imprisonment. For using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Maxwell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and 5 years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime
Crews on scene at Monticello home explosion
Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion
Even after the complainant informed the employee that the animal was a service animal, the...
U.S. Attorney settles ADA service animal dispute with Cedar Rapids store
Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide.
Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

U.S. Marshals Task Force members followed Spriggs to the 1000 block of East Michelle Ave, where...
Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Waterloo by US Marshalls
Thousands of people have been arrests for DUI this year.
Former corrections officer at Iowa Medical Classification Center sentenced to prison for false declarations
Crime tape generic
One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital
MyUnityPoint allows patients to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and test results on smartphones