Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Twin Pines, Mini Pines golf courses to close for season

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Time to get in that last round of golf.

Twin Pines Golf Course and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course will close for the season on Sunday by the end of play.

However, Twin Pines said its Pro Shop will stay open through Dec. 23 for holiday shopping.

The shop’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The shop will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.

For more information, go to www.PlayCedarRapidsGolf.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime
Crews on scene at Monticello home explosion
Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion
Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide.
Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide
Even after the complainant informed the employee that the animal was a service animal, the...
U.S. Attorney settles ADA service animal dispute with Cedar Rapids store
Central City closed
Central City’s schools closed Friday due to staffing shortage

Latest News

Brett and Janelle Thoms adopted two children during the event.
Seventeen children adopted during event in Cedar Rapids
Iowa unemployment rate down slightly to 3.9%
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Inflation expected to impact coffee prices
Brandi Gloeckner of Robins, will be the Kid Captain for Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium.
Robins 15-year-old to be Kid Captain at Saturday’s Iowa Hawkeyes’ game