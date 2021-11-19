Twin Pines, Mini Pines golf courses to close for season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Time to get in that last round of golf.

Twin Pines Golf Course and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course will close for the season on Sunday by the end of play.

However, Twin Pines said its Pro Shop will stay open through Dec. 23 for holiday shopping.

The shop’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The shop will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.

For more information, go to www.PlayCedarRapidsGolf.com.

