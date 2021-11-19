Show You Care
Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide

Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office said officers were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs.

They found 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin dead of a gunshot wound. Her husband, 86-year-old Harvey Rankin, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. He died Tuesday. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jim Doty said the investigation determined the couple died from a murder-suicide and the investigation has been closed.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

