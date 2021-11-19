Show You Care
Seventeen children adopted during event in Cedar Rapids

Brett and Janelle Thoms adopted two children during the event.
By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seventeen children were adopted during an event in Cedar Rapids Friday morning. Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections at the Linn county juvenile detention center.

Among the kids being adopted, 12-year-old brother, and 11-year-old John.

The biological brothers have been staying with Brett and Janelle Thoms for the last six month. They say they instantly connected with the kids. They started calling them mom and dad early on.

The Thoms are happy to make it official. “Adoption is not just about us getting the boys,” said Janelle. “But it’s also about what they bring to our family, and so we are very excited to be part of our family.”

“Everybody has more love in their heart,” added Brett.

November is National Adoption Month. Mayor Brad hart was in attendance, and read a proclamation declaring it in Cedar Rapids.

