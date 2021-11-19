Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Robins 15-year-old to be Kid Captain at Saturday’s Iowa Hawkeyes’ game

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s Kid Captain for the Iowa football game is Brandi Gloeckner of Robins.

Brandi was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was just 10-years old.

She went through chemotherapy and then heart failure from the treatment.

Brandi was able to receive a heart in March of last year, just one week after being put on the transplant list.

Now at 15-years-old, she is adjusting to her new heart, is back in school, and is looking forward to being Kid Captain.

Brandi says she’s also excited to attend her first college football game. See her full story here.

The Hawkeyes will go head-to-head with Illinois Saturday at 1 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime
Crews on scene at Monticello home explosion
Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion
Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide.
Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide
Even after the complainant informed the employee that the animal was a service animal, the...
U.S. Attorney settles ADA service animal dispute with Cedar Rapids store
Central City closed
Central City’s schools closed Friday due to staffing shortage

Latest News

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half...
Bohannon sets Big Ten 3-pointer mark in Iowa victory
Clark, Warnock lead No. 8 Iowa past Southern, 87-67
Clark, Warnock lead No. 8 Iowa past Southern, 87-67
Former walk-ons will headline Iowa senior day Saturday
Former walk-ons will headline Iowa senior day Saturday
Clark, Warnock lift No. 9 Iowa past Northern Iowa 82-61
Clark, Warnock lift No. 9 Iowa past Northern Iowa 82-61