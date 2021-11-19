Robins 15-year-old to be Kid Captain at Saturday’s Iowa Hawkeyes’ game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s Kid Captain for the Iowa football game is Brandi Gloeckner of Robins.

Brandi was diagnosed with bone cancer when she was just 10-years old.

She went through chemotherapy and then heart failure from the treatment.

Brandi was able to receive a heart in March of last year, just one week after being put on the transplant list.

Now at 15-years-old, she is adjusting to her new heart, is back in school, and is looking forward to being Kid Captain.

Brandi says she’s also excited to attend her first college football game. See her full story here.

The Hawkeyes will go head-to-head with Illinois Saturday at 1 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

