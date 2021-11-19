Show You Care
Poll: Americans believe the Supreme Court is motivated by politics and not the law

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court could...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Monday, Nov. 22, on Texas' ban on abortion after roughly six weeks.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the country is split on a variety of issues, Americans of all political affiliations agree on one in particular - they see the Supreme Court as mainly motivated by politics.

61 percent of Americans say the Supreme Court is mainly motivated by politics compared to 32 percent saying it’s motivated by the law. This is according to Quinnipiac University’s newest national poll of adults.

The poll dug into other issues such as gun laws, abortion, and even COVID-19 and its presence in the NFL.

49 percent of Americans oppose stricter guns laws in the United States while 45 support stricter ones. This is a shift from April when 54 percent supported stricter gun laws while only 42 percent opposed them. A plurality of Americans, 48 percent, feel that the US would be less safe if more people carried guns. 40 percent felt the opposite way.

63 percent of Americans say they agree with the 193 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion. 28 percent disagreed with the ruling.

Americans are mixed on requiring professional athletes to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 47 percent are opposed while 44 percent are for the requirement.

