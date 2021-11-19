Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police said Callista Ryan was last seen at 5400 Kirkwood BLVD. SW on November 16th, 2021 at about 9:36 pm.

Callista is 13-years-old. Police said she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

She was wearing black sweatpants and a black and white sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police.

