Operation Quickfind: Callista Ryan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police said Callista Ryan was last seen at 5400 Kirkwood BLVD. SW on November 16th, 2021 at about 9:36 pm.
Callista is 13-years-old. Police said she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.
She was wearing black sweatpants and a black and white sweatshirt.
Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids Police.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.