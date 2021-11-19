Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTOSI, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am the Grant County Communications Center in Wisconsin received a 911 call from the north main street area in the village of Potosi.

The dispatcher could hear what sounded like an argument occurring. Grant County deputies were dispatched to the area. As they were standing outside the residence listening for any disturbance, they heard a gunshot and a woman’s scream, and another gunshot followed shortly after.

Deputies entered the residence and located a 37-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound and a deceased male subject with a gunshot wound.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident, but it has been determined there is no threat to the public due to this incident.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime
Crews on scene at Monticello home explosion
Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion
Even after the complainant informed the employee that the animal was a service animal, the...
U.S. Attorney settles ADA service animal dispute with Cedar Rapids store
Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide.
Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

U.S. Marshals Task Force members followed Spriggs to the 1000 block of East Michelle Ave, where...
Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Waterloo by US Marshalls
Thousands of people have been arrests for DUI this year.
Former corrections officer at Iowa Medical Classification Center sentenced to prison for false declarations
Two men who worked together to rob two people at gun point were convicted by a jury yesterday...
Two men found guilty of Waterloo armed robbery
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital
MyUnityPoint allows patients to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and test results on smartphones