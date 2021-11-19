One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in Potosi, Wisconsin

POTOSI, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am the Grant County Communications Center in Wisconsin received a 911 call from the north main street area in the village of Potosi.

The dispatcher could hear what sounded like an argument occurring. Grant County deputies were dispatched to the area. As they were standing outside the residence listening for any disturbance, they heard a gunshot and a woman’s scream, and another gunshot followed shortly after.

Deputies entered the residence and located a 37-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound and a deceased male subject with a gunshot wound.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident, but it has been determined there is no threat to the public due to this incident.

