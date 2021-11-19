Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

NewBo donors help shopkeepers pay rent in 2022

By Libbie Randall
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - NewBo City Market is helping shopkeepers pay rent in 2022.

It’s part of a new donation campaign. For every five dollars donated to the market, one dollar will go be “kicked back” to shopkeepers as a rent discount.

Marketing Director Alexandra Olsen says at the beginning of 2022, the total amount will be divided up among all 21 shopkeepers.

The rest of the funds will go to the organization.

“Everyone was going out to shop small, and it’s just kind of teetering out a little bit, which is fine. We know that it’s hard to shop small all the time, but this is great way to bring back the focus to them,” said Olsen.

So far they have raised 120 dollars. Their goal is five thousand.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime
Crews on scene at Monticello home explosion
Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion
Even after the complainant informed the employee that the animal was a service animal, the...
U.S. Attorney settles ADA service animal dispute with Cedar Rapids store
Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide.
Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Clarissa Kyoko Mei Ling Chun of the United States celebrates after her win against Irini...
Iowa will pay new women’s wrestling coach at least $115,000 in five year deal
Studies show significant COVID-19 spread among Iowa deer
Studies show significant COVID-19 spread among Iowa deer
17 children adopted
17 Children adopted during event in Cedar Rapids
NewBo donors help shopkeepers pay rent in 2022
NewBo donors help shopkeepers pay rent in 2022