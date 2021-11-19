NewBo donors help shopkeepers pay rent in 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - NewBo City Market is helping shopkeepers pay rent in 2022.

It’s part of a new donation campaign. For every five dollars donated to the market, one dollar will go be “kicked back” to shopkeepers as a rent discount.

Marketing Director Alexandra Olsen says at the beginning of 2022, the total amount will be divided up among all 21 shopkeepers.

The rest of the funds will go to the organization.

“Everyone was going out to shop small, and it’s just kind of teetering out a little bit, which is fine. We know that it’s hard to shop small all the time, but this is great way to bring back the focus to them,” said Olsen.

So far they have raised 120 dollars. Their goal is five thousand.

