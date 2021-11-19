MyUnityPoint allows patients to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and test results on smartphones

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health is introducing a digital option to offer proof of vaccination status or negative test for established patients. For people who travel, or need to show vaccination status for an event, their COVID-19 vaccination status can be accessed through MyUnityPoint (MyChart).

“The Quick Response (QR) code can be scanned at the point of service, printed or saved to another mobile app,” Chief Information Officer Laura Smith said. “A business can then read the QR code which displays vaccination status, or dates and results of recent COVID-19 tests.”

UnityPoint Health patients can simply log in to MyUnityPoint, click on “Menu,” then “COVID-19,” and finally “QR codes” to access this feature.

