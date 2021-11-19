Mobile food pantry fills gap in food insecurity in rural areas

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A mobile food pantry in Anamosa Thursday highlighted the need for better access to food in rural parts of the state.

“The price of food just keeps going up and up and up in the grocery stores,” said Harold McCormick, of Onslow. “This is one way we can feed our families.”

McCormick was one of 48 people lined up and had their car loaded up with food as part of the monthly Mobile Food Pantry in Anamosa. The program started five years ago as a way to fill the gap in areas where brick and mortar food pantries struggle.

“The issues with the bricks and mortar pantries, though, is their budgets are extremely small if they have a budget at all, mostly it’s volunteers,” said Mobile Food Pantry Driver Bob Andrlik. “And so their ability to be open a lot of times during the month is often restricted because of that. This is another source of food coming to the county without them having extra volunteers.”

He said the number of people visiting the mobile food pantry has stayed relatively the same throughout the year, but the need is starting to grow as the holidays near.

“The weather is getting colder, and some of the government programs are backing off a little bit, and that might be a factor” he said. “We’re starting to see more families coming through.”

Anderlik said more people think about food insecurity and relate it to the holiday season, but this issue of access to food isn’t just something McCormick, and so many others, face around the holiday season.

“We think about Thanksgiving, we think about Christmas dinners, and so the lack of food becomes top of mind awareness,” he said. “But really, it’s an issue that happens all year long.”

