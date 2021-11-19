Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Waterloo by US Marshalls

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals arrested Minnesota man Frankin C. Spriggs on charges of second-degree murder, and a parole violation for aggravated assault earlier today.

Spriggs is a suspect in a homicide that occurred in August 2021. A warrant was subsequently issued on October 18th, 2021.

The U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task Force requested Marshals in Iowa to assist in the hunt after believing Spriggs had fled the state. Spriggs remained at large until the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force developed information in mid-November. U.S. Marshals Task Force members conducted surveillance narrowing the search to the west side of Waterloo.

Spriggs was observed exiting a residence in the 700 block of Denver St. in Waterloo, IA. Officers followed Spriggs to the 1000 block of East Michelle Ave, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Spriggs awaits extradition back to Minnesota.

