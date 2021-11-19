Show You Care
Man puts up series of signs to attract people to Washington

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) -Lyle Moen has called Washington home for more than 50 years. “It’s just the friendly small town atmosphere,” he said. “Great people.” He wants everybody to know what his city has to offer.

That’s why he came up with the idea to put up a collection of Burma-Shave signs for people entering Washington off Highway 218. The two sided signs highlight attractions in Washington for people entering, while thanking people as they leave. “To help promote Washington,” he said. “Invite tourist, and passer-bys.”

Moen pitched the sign project to the Washington Chamber of Commerce. The chamber decided to make it a contest to see who can submit the best slogans. Moen then ordered the signs and did the layout and installation. The city’s hotel/motel tax covered the cost for the project.

Washington on has a lot to offer,” he said. “Restaurants and retail and just a nice family-oriented community”

The chamber of commerce says Washington added more than six businesses within the last year. Central Park Antiques being one of them. Their owner loves the signs.

“It talks about not only the retail stores here and the people,” said owner Karen Chabel. “But it talks about the setting of the park.”

Moen hopes the signs stay up forever, to promote a city he loves.

