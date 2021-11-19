Local auto shop helps out elderly woman with car repairs just in time for cold weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After finding out her car window was broken and stuck all the way down, one Cedar Rapids woman was scared she’d never be able to drive herself anywhere again.

“She comes to our food pantry and she comes to get meals at least 3 or 4 times a week,” said Bridgette Williams Robinson, founder of Bridge Under the Bridge.

She says this woman relies on her own transportation to get to and from doctor’s appointments and to Bridge Under the Bridge.

“She has medical issues, so getting back and forth from doctor’s appointments, making sure she has a hot meal every day, it kind of matters a lot for her. Now that it’s cold, it matters even more because getting out and about when you’re older is harder to do when it’s cold outside,” said Williams Robinson.

That’s why she says she posted about it on the Bridge Under the Bridge Facebook page.

Eventually, one of her followers reached out to Tuffy Tire and Auto Service Center on First Avenue and Manager Chris Moore, took the call.

“Wanted to know if there was anyway that we could participate in helping them. I said absolutely, come on down at 1:30 and we’ll take a look at it and see what we can do,” said Moore.

After taking a look at the car, Moore decided she needed a new window. That was still going to cost money, unless someone were to donate it.

“I contacted one of my local vendors. They’re willing to participate on the part, and we’re going to take care of the labor part of it and we’re going to get it done today,” said Moore.

The car was fully repaired, free for the woman, on Friday afternoon.

“It’s just something that, it just felt right. We’ve been through a heck of a year this last year and everybody’s struggling in one way or another and it just felt like the right thing to do,” Moore told TV-9.

Both He and Williams Robinson says the woman was beyond grateful.

“She probably said thank you about 100 times and you can tell she really appreciated it,” said Moore.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.