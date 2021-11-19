Show You Care
Legal expert says Deere strike may set example around the country

By WOI
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WOI) - The John Deere strike may set an example for unions around the U.S.

Drake University Professional Studies Director Lance Noe said the strike is significant because it was the first at the company in 35 years.

It also stands out because John Deere is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 10,000 union workers.

Workers went on strike for more than a month demanding better benefits and salary, after failing to reach a contract agreement.

Noe also says it will serve as an example of what role unions play.

“Unions are still delivering a higher wage and a higher benefits package, typically, versus a non-union situation,” Noe said.

Overall, 61 percent of union members voted to ratify the deal. The contract comes with pay raises and increased benefits like a pension for new employees.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

