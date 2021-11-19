Iowa Freedom Riders plan school walkout protest in Iowa City Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Freedom Riders and the Iowa City Community School District’s Black Student Unions are planning a walkout protest at 3 p.m. on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Iowa Freedom Riders said students will walkout of school and meet at the Pentacrest “to protest for action regarding discrimination in Iowa City schools.”

