Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City Mayor Pro Tem proclaims Nov. 20th Transgender Day of Remembrance

TRANSGENDER DAY OF REMEMBRANCE
TRANSGENDER DAY OF REMEMBRANCE((Source: Chris Drury, KFVS))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the formal City Council meeting on November 16th, Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih proclaimed Saturday, November 20th as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Iowa City.

The annual remembrance started in 1999. It grew from a vigil held by Gwendolyn Smith in memory of her friend Rita Hester, who was murdered in her apartment in 1998.

As a Black transgender woman, Rita was statistically more likely to be a victim of violence. The United States Human Rights Campaign has gathered statistics regarding murders of transgender people, showing that Black transgender women are disproportionately more likely to be victims of homicide.

“Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence. I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist is first and foremost. With so many seeking to erase transgender people - sometimes in the most brutal ways possible - it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice,” Smith said.

The Transgender Pride Flag will be flown at City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.,...
Eastern Iowa ready for longest Lunar Eclipse in our lifetime
Crews on scene at Monticello home explosion
Deputy injured and suspect in custody after Monticello home explosion
Even after the complainant informed the employee that the animal was a service animal, the...
U.S. Attorney settles ADA service animal dispute with Cedar Rapids store
Authorities say a married Iowa couple’s deaths were a murder-suicide.
Sheriff: Iowa couple’s death ruled a murder-suicide
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Clarissa Kyoko Mei Ling Chun of the United States celebrates after her win against Irini...
Iowa will pay new women’s wrestling coach at least $115,000 in five year deal
Studies show significant COVID-19 spread among Iowa deer
Studies show significant COVID-19 spread among Iowa deer
17 children adopted
17 Children adopted during event in Cedar Rapids
NewBo donors help shopkeepers pay rent in 2022
NewBo donors help shopkeepers pay rent in 2022
NewBo donors help shopkeepers pay rent in 2022
NewBo donors help shopkeepers pay rent in 2022