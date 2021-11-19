Iowa City Mayor Pro Tem proclaims Nov. 20th Transgender Day of Remembrance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the formal City Council meeting on November 16th, Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih proclaimed Saturday, November 20th as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Iowa City.

The annual remembrance started in 1999. It grew from a vigil held by Gwendolyn Smith in memory of her friend Rita Hester, who was murdered in her apartment in 1998.

As a Black transgender woman, Rita was statistically more likely to be a victim of violence. The United States Human Rights Campaign has gathered statistics regarding murders of transgender people, showing that Black transgender women are disproportionately more likely to be victims of homicide.

“Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to highlight the losses we face due to anti-transgender bigotry and violence. I am no stranger to the need to fight for our rights, and the right to simply exist is first and foremost. With so many seeking to erase transgender people - sometimes in the most brutal ways possible - it is vitally important that those we lose are remembered, and that we continue to fight for justice,” Smith said.

The Transgender Pride Flag will be flown at City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

