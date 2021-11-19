Show You Care
Iowa City man arrested for burglary after being caught by DNA found on COVID mask he left at the scene

Mark Poggenpohl
Mark Poggenpohl(Johnson County Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mark Poggenpohl was arrested for theft in the 3rd degree, criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, and burglary in the 3rd degree for a crime that took place at an Ace Hardware in Iowa City back in February.

Police say that Poggenpohl entered the Ace Hardware through the rooftop and then used a pry bar to gain entry into an office door. Once inside he took 6 trays containing $200 in cash each totaling $1200. Police say he was seen entering the store with an Iowa Hawkeye backpack which was left behind. Inside the backpack was a COVID mask, which was sent to the State Crime Lab. DNA results from the mask indicated a DNA profile match of Poggenpohl.

The DNA has also connected him with three other cases this year including ones in West Branch and Oxford. Poggenpohl is also charged in connection to damaging a stolen truck in Iowa City.

